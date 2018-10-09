Merced County killed in crash has been identified

A Winton man was thrown from a vehicle and killed in a two-car crash outside the town, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim was identified Tuesday by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as 24-year-old Jesus Lopez of Winton.
Veronica Deleon, a 41-year-old Winton resident, was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla with three passengers east on Mercedes Avenue, north of Winton, and approached a stop sign at the intersection with Shaffer Road at about 5:42 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
Pedro Lopez Jr., a 30-year-old Winton resident, was driving a 1989 Toyota pickup truck with 24-year-old Winton resident Jesus Lopez in the passenger seat south on Shaffer Road north of Mercedes Avenue at a speed between 50 and 55 mph, approaching the intersection with Mercedes Avenue that has no stop sign, the release states.
As Pedro Lopez continued, Deleon turned right onto the south lane of Shaffer Road. Pedro Lopez saw Deleon pull into the lane directly in front of him, but he couldn’t stop before the pickup truck collided into the right-front section of the Corolla, investigators said.
The pickup truck overturned and Jesus Lopez was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.
Jesus Lopez was the only person involved in the collision who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the release states.
Pedro Lopez received minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment, according to the release. One of Deleon’s passengers, a 54-year-old Winton woman, also reported minor injuries but refused medical help.
