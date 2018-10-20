Man dies after hit-and-run incident in Merced

A man walking on Childs Avenue was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.
Policed responded to at 8:50 p.m. to the 900 block of W. Childs in Merced after residents in the area reported hearing the collision.
Paramedics arrived at the scene to find a man believed to be in his 30s in the roadway with major injuries. The paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
The suspect vehicle was described as possibly being a red Dodge Charger. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading west on Childs. The vehicle sustained damage to the front left headlight and fog lights, according to authorities.
Merced Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 209-385-6912. The public can send information through anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411). Include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.
Comments