Merced police ask public for help finding this missing elderly woman

Merced Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of 84-year-old resident Clarice Jeanette McNamara.
McNamara was reported last seen driving a white Mercedes Benz GLK SUV entering Highway 99 to the south from West 16th Street at about 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, in Merced, according to a news release. The vehicle’s license plate number is “8APK240”.
McNamara reportedly has health problems and was reported missing by her family, the release states.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705, Detective Moses Nelson at 209-388-7756 or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the police department by texting to the number 847411, or “TIP411”, with the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
