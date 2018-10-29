Young women will compete for crowns during the annual Miss Merced County Competition

More than 20 young women will compete for four different crowns during the annual Miss Merced County Competition on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater.
Four candidates will be competing for the Miss Merced County crown while five candidates will compete for Outstanding Teen. Additionally, 15 candidates will compete for Miss Sierra Nevada and Miss Yosemite Valley, , according to the organization’s news release.
Candidates will compete in a variety of competitions including talent, evening wear, social impact and physical fitness. They will also compete in both private and on-stage interviews. Scoring for the competition is broken down between the categories, with interviews counting for 40 percent of the total score, according to the organization.
Candidates for Miss Merced County must live, attend school or work in Merced or Stanislaus counties — or attend UC Merced, Merced College, California State University, Stanislaus or Modesto Junior College.
The candidates for Miss Merced County’s Outstanding Teen are required to live or attend school in Merced or Stanislaus counties, according to the organization’s news release.
The competition provides young women an opportunity to further their personal and professional goals while providing scholarship money ranging from $150 to $750.
Tickets for the competition are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets call (209) 261-9363. Additional information can be found at the organization’s website.
