Have you seen this man? Merced County sheriff’s task force found this in his home

Merced County deputies are looking for a Planada man believed to have been processing cannabis honey oil and selling designer drugs, including ecstasy, to children in the area, special task force officers said.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s STAR team, a task force that re-formed a month ago, searched a residence in the 9400 block of Haskell Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Friday and found a broken down butane honey oil lab, drugs and firearms, according to a news release.
In the home, officers found several grams of shatter, which is dried concentrated cannabis honey oil that retails about $60 per gram, the release states. They also found several pounds of marijuana, a shotgun, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and several grams of concentrated cannabis wax.
Gabriel Adame, a resident of the home, is suspected of selling narcotics, including marijuana, concentrated cannabis and ecstasy, to juveniles in Planada, Le Grand and Merced, officers said.
Adame was described by authorities as a VPX Norteno gang associate. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the release.
Anyone with information on Adame’s location is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 209-385-7444, the release states, noting that tips can remain anonymous.
