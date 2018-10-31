Car crashes into woman on a bicycle near Merced hospital, police say

A 26-year-old woman is expected to recover after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near Mercy Medical Center in Merced, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, on G Street south of the intersection with Mercy Avenue, Lt. Joseph Weiss said.
The female driver of a vehicle was traveling north on G Street when she made a lane change across a designated bicycle lane and didn’t see the bicyclist, who also was traveling north, Weiss said. Additional information on the driver and bicyclist wasn’t immediately available.
The bicyclist was transported to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of head injuries.
“She was conscious and alert,” Weiss said. “It doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.”
Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs to be factors in the collision, which remained under investigation Wednesday.
