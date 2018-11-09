A Merced movie theater caught on fire and the cause could be suspicious

A Merced movie theater partially caught on fire Friday night.
The Merced Fire Department responded around 7:40 p.m. to a call of a structure fire at the United Artists Regency 7 movie theater, located at 635 Fairfield Drive, according to Merced Fire Captain Nathan Frankhauser.
Officials say movie theater staff reported seeing smoke inside a movie theater.
Initially, firefighters found nothing showing, but upon further investigation they did find smoke inside a theater, Frankhauser said.
Fire officials determined the fire was in an exterior wall and the fire ran up the wall into the roof.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire which officials described as a smoldering fire.
According to Frankhauser, cause of the fire is suspicious but under investigation.
No injuries were reported to moviegoers or firefighters.
Comments