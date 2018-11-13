No injuries reported in crash at Los Banos fairgrounds

A vehicle crashed into the fence of a fairground park Sunday night in Los Banos, according to police.
Hugo Romo, a 23-year-old Los Banos man, was driving a black SUV west on F Street at about 10:29 p.m. Sunday when he attempted to make a right turn on Fifth Street, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
But Romo ended up crashing into the northwest fence of the Los Banos Fairgrounds, Reyna said.
“It appears the driver was in a dispute with another party in the vehicle prior to the collision,” he said. The vehicle needed to be towed from the scene.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, Reyna said, adding drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors.
Investigators on Tuesday were in the process of determining whether Romo would be cited or charged with a crime.
