Did you see fire smoke off Highway 99 near Merced this morning? Here’s what happened

Firefighters have controlled the scene of a large hay fire that will likely continue to burn out for about a week, according to Merced County fire officials.
Fire engines and water tenders were dispatched to a hay fire visible from Highway 99 at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday south of Merced on Healy Road, south of Vassar Avenue, Merced County Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brian Neely said.
“They received about 300 calls from people on 99 last night,” Neely said. No one was reported injured.
Just under 1,000 tons of alfalfa hay caught fire in a pole barn, Neely said. Firefighters were continuing to check on the fire as it burns down, but they plan to turn over control and responsibility of the fire to the property owner late Wednesday.
The fire’s cause was still undetermined, Neely said. But investigators don’t believe it to be suspicious
The smoke from the fire could continue to be visible from Highway 99 for about a week, Neely said.
