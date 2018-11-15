Merced County Coroner looking for family of deceased woman

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating relatives of a woman who died recently, according to a news release.
Deputies have searched numerous personal records but have been unsuccessful in efforts to find relatives of 48-year-old Chrystal Leone Redlinger.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, locating immediate family members is a necessary in order for the Coroner’s Office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Chrystal Redlinger to please contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.
