The Merced County Coroner’s Bureau is asking for help locating the family of a woman authorities identified 48-year-old Chrystal Leone Redlinger. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Coroner’s Bureau is asking for help locating the family of a woman authorities identified 48-year-old Chrystal Leone Redlinger. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Coroner’s Bureau is asking for help locating the family of a woman authorities identified 48-year-old Chrystal Leone Redlinger. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Local

Merced County Coroner looking for family of deceased woman

By Andrew Kuhn

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

November 15, 2018 04:25 PM

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating relatives of a woman who died recently, according to a news release.

Deputies have searched numerous personal records but have been unsuccessful in efforts to find relatives of 48-year-old Chrystal Leone Redlinger.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, locating immediate family members is a necessary in order for the Coroner’s Office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Chrystal Redlinger to please contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.

  Comments  