Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 99 near Livingston

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on Highway 99 near Livingston, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a pedestrian walking on the freeway around 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Ricky Franklin. Moments later, CHP received multiple calls that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, Franklin said.
The pedestrian, described as a Hispanic male, was struck by a pickup truck driven by a man from Hanford, between the number one and two lanes of southbound Highway 99, north of Winton Parkway. Medical staff performed CPR but were unsuccessful and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the investigation, authorities closed both southbound lanes of Highway 99 and diverted traffic onto the right shoulder. Approximately an hour later, both lanes were reopened, according to Franklin. The driver of the pickup truck was not suspected of being under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, according to authorities.
