Familiar Merced County name sets up cafe, bakery inside local courthouse

For the first time in four years court staff, jurors, lawyers and others visiting the Merced courthouse won’t have to drive several blocks to grab a bite to eat between hearings.
Jantz Cafe and Bakery opened a new location for business last week on the second floor of the courthouse at 2260 N Street, according to court officials.
Many locals are already familiar with the Jantz name. Jantz for many years has operated a restaurant off G Street in Merced, plus a location off Bellevue Road in Atwater.
“We’re not really close to any restaurant or fast food places,” said Merced Superior Court CEO Linda Romero-Soles. “So it’s nice to have something in the courthouse. ... It’s also perfect timing because of the inclement weather.”
The place Jantz is occupying has been vacant since June 2014, when Subway moved out, Romero-Soles said. The only food and drinks available since then had been items from vending machines.
Court officials had been looking at corporate vendors for the space, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks and Pete’s Coffee, Romero-Soles said. But it was easier to work with the local business, Jantz.
Jantz offers baked goods, lunch items, coffee and soft drinks, Romero-Soles said. It’s open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
