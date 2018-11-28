Homeowner, suspect shot during Merced County home invasion struggle, deputies say

One suspect has been taken into custody after a home invasion in Snelling turned into a shooting, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Wednesday morning, Merced County deputies responded to reports of a home invasion in the 7000 block of Merced Falls Road, Deputy Daryl Allen said.
The residents told deputies several suspects entered their home wearing ski masks and with firearms. But the homeowner and one of the suspects were shot as they struggled over a gun, Allen said. Both are expected to survive the shooting.
No other details on the home invasion were immediately available.
The sheriff’s office declined to release the identity of the suspect due to the pending investigation, Allen said, adding detectives suspect other individuals were involved.
