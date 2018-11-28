Dos Palos man nearly hits cars head-on during pursuit in Atwater, police say

A 45-year-old Dos Palos resident was arrested in Atwater on after police say he led officers on a pursuit through the city, narrowly missing several vehicles.
One of thos vehicles belonged to an officer.
At about 10:58 a.m. Atwater Police Sgt. Dave Sarginson was on patrol in the 2600 block of Atwater Boulevard when he saw a suspicious vehicle with a dirty license plate and broken window across the railroad tracks, he said.
Sarginson attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens in the area of Tractor Supply Co. But the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Dos Palos resident Gregory Deon Snyder, failed to yield.
Snyder reportedly led Sarginson on a pursuit on Bell Drive through a plowed orchard onto Sunset Drive. Snyder then circled back through the Applegate Road overpass into the city, Sarginson said.
The pursuit continued south on Atwater Boulevard until Snyder pulled into the parking lot of The Pawn Shop at 1150 Broadway Ave. and fled on foot, Sarginson said.
Sgt. Sarginson followed and apprehended Snyder on Third Street, north of Broadway Avenue, he said.
Snyder was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for two felony warrants and vehicle code violations, police said in a statement.
A female occupant in the vehicle during the pursuit was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, Sarginson said.
“(Snyder) nearly collided head-on with some vehicles as he went over the overpass, including a city police officer,” Sarginson said. “It was completely reckless, endangering the lives of the city.”
