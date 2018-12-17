Caltrans completes $4.7 million project in Merced County

Caltrans has completed a $4.7 million project along stretches of Interstate 5 and State Route 152, according to a news release.
The California Department of Transportation said it has upgraded and rehabilitated a total of 18 bridges along stretches of those roads in Merced County.
Funding for the project came from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
In a news release Monday, Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said the roads are now better equipped to handle the high volume of traffic in the area.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Caltrans said about 65,000 vehicles drive these stretches of SR-152 and I-5 daily. More than 75 percent of trucks driving this stretch of I-5 and 65 percent on SR-152 are heavy five-axle trucks which increase roadway were and tear, according to a news release.
“Local residents of Merced County, many of whom transport their livestock or agricultural goods on I-5 and SR-152, will quickly see the benefits of this project,” said Caltrans District 10 Director Denis T. Agar in a news release.
Bridges improved by the project are located at the San Luis Dam Forebay, the California Aqueduct on SR-152 and 16 additional locations on I-5 from Ortigalita Creek to West Bank Road, according to Caltrans.
Additionally, Caltrans said it will be closing the northbound State Route 99 off-ramp to Atwater Boulevard in Merced County for utility work scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a news release.
Motorists should expect delays and alternate routes should be taken when possible.
The work is scheduled to begin at the listed time but is subject to change, according to a news release.
More information about updates and projects can be found at the Caltrans website or on Twitter via @CaltransDist10.
Comments