Merced 7-Eleven store robbed at gunpoint on Christmas, police say

Police are seeking help finding the person who robbed a Merced convenience store at gunpoint on Christmas Day.
A black male adult whose face was covered with a blue shirt or rag reportedly robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1107 Loughborough Drive in Merced at about 11:15 p.m., Merced Police Lt. Alan Ward said.
The suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash and took an unspecified amount of cash from the register before fleeing west on foot toward Walmart, Ward said. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Police were examining surveillance footage of the armed robbery Wednesday, but the suspect’s description and age were unknown, Ward said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Merced police. An anonymous text message can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
