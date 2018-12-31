This Merced soldier did something special to celebrate the New Year and veterans

U.S. Army Private First Class Alexander Caudillo tries to stay away from the noise and distractions of today’s divisive national politics.
“A lot of people lose sight and get caught up in the politics and what’s going on in the country ... they fail to realize this is the greatest and will continue to be the greatest country,” Caudillo said.
Caudillo said he wanted to express how proud he felt to be an American, while at the same time expressing gratitude and honor for those soldiers who lost their lives or were wounded.
That’s why instead of heading straight to Merced from deployment Monday, he was dropped off 12 miles west of town on Highway 140.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Caudillo briskly walked the rest of the way home with a 60-pound rucksack, a U.S. flag hoisted over his shoulder and some music to accompany him.
“I wanted to usher the new year in the right way,” Caudillo said, adding he was carrying the flag for the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury.
Caudillo is a private first class in the U.S. Army, based in Fort Worth, Texas, he said.
He moved to Merced with his family when he was 8 years old and his family still lives in the area, he said.
Caudillo’s said his hike was a “ruck march,” a common basic military exercise described as a fast-paced foot march with a loaded rucksack.
“I’m carrying the flag because I’m a proud American,” Caudillo said.
Comments