Meet the first baby born in Merced County in 2019

When expectant mother Nicole Martinez was scheduled to be induced on Jan. 6, there was excitement about the possibility that her new daughter could possibly be born at the turn of the year.
“My mom said it would be so nice if she was born on the 31st, or on the 30th,” the date of Nicole’s grandmother’s birthday, she said. The new baby would be Nicole’s sixth child, her others aged between 3 and 17 years old.
But on New Year’s Eve Monday, Nicole was rushed to Mercy Medical Center as a precaution for high blood pressure, and she went into labor.
And at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Lexxie Eyvie Jade Martinez was the first Merced County baby born in 2019.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“I just thought it was kind of cool that our last child, for sure, was coming out with a bang as the first baby of 2019,” Nicole said.
Lexxie was born at seven pounds and 12 ounces and 20 inches long to Nicole and father Ronny Martinez. She joined siblings Ycela, Harley, Nico, Zaiden and Audrina.
Three-year-old Audrina, the youngest sibling, at first had reservations about being supplanted as the family’s youngest, Nicole said. But that changed once she saw Lexxie.
“Oh, she’s so precious,” the new big sister said.
While staff at Mercy Medical Center celebrated Lexxie’s birth with her family Tuesday, over on the west side of Merced County, Memorial Hospital Los Banos didn’t see any births on New Year’s Day.
But at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jacob Noah Rosales was the first 2019 baby born in Los Banos to parents Alvina Rosales and Armando Cruz, according to Memorial Hospital officials. Jacob weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was just over 20 inches tall.
Comments