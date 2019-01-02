Meet the first baby born in Merced County in 2019

Merced mother Nicole Martinez cradles her newborn, Lexxie Eyvie Jade Martinez, on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Merced. Lexxie was born at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, the first baby born in Merced County in 2019. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@mercedsunstar.com