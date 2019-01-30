Merced County Coroner requests public’s help locating family of deceased man

Authorities are requesting the public’s help locating relatives of 56-year-old Anthony Curtis Gatti, according to a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said staff at the Coroner’s Office have searched numerous personal records but attempts to find the relatives of the deceased man have been unsuccessful.
Locating immediate family members is necessary for the Coroner’s Office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about Gatti is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.
