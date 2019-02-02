Local

Tornado warning issued in Mariposa County, National Weather Service says

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

February 02, 2019 04:37 PM

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a tornado warning Saturday, Feb. 2, 2018 for parts of Mariposa County.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a tornado warning Saturday, Feb. 2, 2018 for parts of Mariposa County.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a tornado warning Saturday, Feb. 2, 2018 for parts of Mariposa County.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a tornado warning Saturday in Mariposa County.

The warning extended to areas of Midpines and Bootjack, northeast of Fresno County. The weather service tweeted at 3:50 p.m. that the tornado warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m.

The warning also brought threats of quarter-sized hail, the weather service said. Roughly 8,500 people were potentially exposed to the tornado threat, including nine schools and a hospital.

A Twitter user shared an image of dark clouds with one string of cloud pointed down, like a funnel cloud. The user, Ryan Kinnett, wrote that the image was taken near Chowchilla.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related stories from Merced Sun-Star

local

  Comments  