Local

Caltrans closes lane, lifts up big rig on Hwy 99 after collision, backup in Merced County

By Vikaas Shanker

February 12, 2019 09:15 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A non-injury collision involving two big rigs on Highway 99 snarled commuter traffic in Atwater on Tuesday morning, traffic officials said.

The collision occurred when a big rig on the southbound shoulder of the highway was hit by another big rig at about 3:45 a.m. at the Atwater Expressway exit, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.

The collision backed up traffic about four miles, to the Applegate Road exit, according to a Caltrans tweet.

Caltrans is closed the southbound slow lane of traffic between 9:30 and 11:45 a.m. to lift out one of the big rigs that had traveled down the embankment off the right hand shoulder after the collision, Zuniga said.

Vikaas Shanker

Vikaas Shanker is a news reporter covering education and courts for the Merced Sun-Star and Los Banos Enterprise. He also is a data fellow of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. A Chicago area native and University of Kansas graduate, he has been reporting in Merced County since 2016.

  Comments  