Merced County bridge closed due to safety concerns

A section of La Grange Road north of Snelling has been closed due to safety concerns of a bridge over Dry Creek, according to Merced County.
Merced County spokesman Mike North said crews closed the road, which stretches about 10 miles from Highway 59 to Highway 132, around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
According to North, some dirt has washed away from the substructure of the bridge, which caused minor cracking in the bridge’s asphalt.
Merced County Public Works employees are currently evaluating support structures underneath the bridge and will make repairs as needed.
Some areas of La Grange Road remain open to local traffic.
North said repairs were made to the same bridge last year, and it is unclear when the bridge will reopen.
