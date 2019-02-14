Local

Pickup truck crashes into Atwater apartment building, police say

By Vikaas Shanker

February 14, 2019 09:41 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A pickup truck crashed into an Atwater apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.

Details are preliminary.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fruitland Avenue, according to a news release by the Atwater Police Department.

When responding, officers saw a Ford pickup truck that left he roadway and crashed into the building, the release states.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported,” the release states, adding drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

Vikaas Shanker

Vikaas Shanker is a news reporter covering education and courts for the Merced Sun-Star and Los Banos Enterprise. He also is a data fellow of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. A Chicago area native and University of Kansas graduate, he has been reporting in Merced County since 2016.

  Comments  