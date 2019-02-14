Pickup truck crashes into Atwater apartment building, police say

A pickup truck crashed into an Atwater apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.
Details are preliminary.
The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fruitland Avenue, according to a news release by the Atwater Police Department.
When responding, officers saw a Ford pickup truck that left he roadway and crashed into the building, the release states.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported,” the release states, adding drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the collision.
