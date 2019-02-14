Merced-area veteran facing deportation scores major victory, following judge’s decision

A local Navy veteran who faced deportation because of a domestic violence conviction will be able to stay in the United States, following a decision by a Merced County judge Thursday.
Merced County Judge Jeanne Schechter ruled Joaquin Sotelo wasn’t made aware of the consequences when he pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges in 2014.
The Iraq/Afghanistan vet was re-sentenced Thursday by Schechter to consecutive 364-day jail terms, which doesn’t trigger federal mandatory deportation proceedings.
Those terms were retroactive and expired with time served, leaving Sotelo a free man.
Sotelo isn’t completely safe from deportation. He must still appear in front of a federal immigration judge who could still deport him because of his state domestic violence conviction, his attorneys said. However, because of Judge Schechter’s decision in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday, Sotelo’s chances of being deported are less likely.
The judge stopped short of saying Sotelo’s former attorney, Dominic Falasco, gave him ineffective counsel when Falasco allegedly failed to inform Sotelo he would be deported if he pleaded no contest.
After the hearing, Sotelo said he always believed he would be vindicated.
“I believe in justice,” said Sotelo, claiming he has rehabilitated from his past drug and domestic violence issues. “We (veterans) go fight for our country. Our country supports us, that’s how it is.”
A native of Los Banos who now resides in Newman, Sotelo has lived in the U.S. since moving from Mexico at the age of 10.
He had been facing and fighting mandatory deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he pleaded to a domestic violence charge in 2014.
Sotelo said he was presented with the plea agreement by his Merced County attorney at the time, Dominic Falasco. He claimed Falasco didn’t tell him the plea and subsequent jail sentence would lead to mandatory deportation.
Falasco assured Sotelo multiple times that veterans won’t get deported, Sotelo said.
By law, attorneys are supposed to advise clients of their immigration rights and consequences, according to immigration law expert Katherine Brady, who testified Friday.
Sotelo’s attorneys also argued Falasco could have negotiated several other plea deals, like the one handed out by Schechter on Thursday, that would have let Sotelo, a green card holder, stay in the country.
Sotelo also testified Friday that he believed Falasco was “high” on methamphetamine while representing him in court.
Falasco, who testified Friday, denied being on drugs during the time he represented Sotelo. He also claimed he didn’t know Sotelo’s immigration status, or that he was a veteran, despite court records that state otherwise.
Brady, however, said it was Falasco’s Sixth Amendment responsibility to ask and know Sotelo’s immigration status.
This story will be updated.
