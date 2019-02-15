Redwood tree falls onto occupied vehicle at Merced High. Two students were unhurt

Two Merced High students seated inside a car escaped injury Thursday afternoon, when a redwood tree fell onto the vehicle.
According to Merced High School administrators, at about 2:15 p.m. the tree was blown over by the wind, and fell across the high school’s main vehicle entrance, striking one car.
Administrators said cars were waiting at the traffic signal to exit campus at the West Olive Avenue and Park Avenue intersection, when the tree, believed to be around 50-years-old or older, fell between two vehicles and landed on the trunk of the car
.
The occupants of the damaged vehicle, a driver and passenger, are both Merced High students, according to administrators.
A vehicle waiting at the signal behind the damaged car was also driven by a Merced High student. None of the students were injured, administrators said.
The district’s risk management team assessed damages and the student’s car was removed via tow truck, according to administrators.
A grounds crew was called to the scene and removed the tree from the vehicle entrance.
According to Associate Principal Christopher Tufts, crews cut down another redwood tree near the intersection Friday morning and traffic at the vehicle entrance will soon return to normal.
