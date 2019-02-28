Kayaker rescued from Merced River after capsizing, authorities say

A man was rescued over the weekend after his kayak capsized in the Merced River, according to authorities.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team with the assistance of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, located and rescued the capsized kayaker from the river along Snelling Road on Sunday, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Authorities said two men were kayaking down the river from the Snelling area when one of the men became caught in the current and capsized. The other kayaker called authorities and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at about 6:30 p.m., according to deputy Daryl Allen.
That man told authorities that he did not see is partner continue down the river and watched the kayak float by without him inside
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Allen said the kayaker who capsized was able to swim to a small nearby island in the area of Youd Road and Highway 59.
The stranded kayaker then attempted to swim across the river to safety but had to return to the small island due to strong current, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
The stranded man was located and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter removed him from the island.
Allen said the man was wearing a wetsuit at the time which helped protect him from the cold water.
Allen said that snow melt in the mountains has caused the water to be deeper and that people also need to be careful of possible undercurrent.
“We are just encouraging people to stay off the river right now,” said Allen.
Comments