Merced County man identified as victim in deadly weekend crash with big rig hauling milk

The man killed over the weekend in a collision with a big rig was identified Monday as an 82-year-old Stevinson resident.

Frederick Gleason the driving a 2008 Lexus sedan on Highway 165 south of Hilmar just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a big rig hauling milk pulled into an intersection at Crane Avenue where the two vehicles collided, authorities said.

Gleason’s identity was confirmed Monday by Deputy Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the 2013 Peterbilt big rig truck was identified by the California Highway Patrol as Aurelio Barajas-Zapien, 43, of Turlock.

Authorities said Barajas-Zapien started to turn northbound onto Highway 165 after stopping at the intersection at Crane Avenue. The driver of the Lexus was unable to take evasive action and collided with the left front tires of the trailer, according to authorities.

Gleason died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported by the CHP.

Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have to have been a factor in the deadly crash.



