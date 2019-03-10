At least 1 person killed, 4 with significant injuries in Highway 152, Merced County crash

At least one person has been killed in a traffic collision on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos.
Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden confirmed investigators were at the scene of the fatal Merced County crash that occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
“Sadly, this accident resulted in the loss of a life and other significant injuries,” Hedden said, referring to an additional four people injured in the collision. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved.”
Additional information on the crash was pending an ongoing investigation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Pacheco Boulevard, the stretch of Highway 152 in Los Banos, was shut down after the early morning collision. The roadway opened up before noon, Hedden said.
This story will be updated.
Comments