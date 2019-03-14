Man killed in Highway 99 vehicle rollover in Merced County, CHP says

A Michigan man died at the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced on Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP Merced officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision before 2 p.m. Thursday on northbound Highway 99 just south of the Childs Avenue exit, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Sacramento resident Peter Manston, 67, told investigators he was driving a 1990 Toyota Tacoma with a 67-year-old man from Michigan north on Highway 99 in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, the truck veered into the center median, Zuniga said.
Manston told officers he tried to get back on the roadway, but saw a vehicle in the right lane and tried to straighten the car, Zuniga said, before the driver lost control and hit the center median again.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Manston and witnesses told officers the car flipped several times, landing on its passenger side.
Manston suffered minor head injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance, Zuniga said, while the passenger died at the scene.
The left lane of Highway 99 near the crash was closed for several hours as CHP investigated. Northbound traffic into Merced was backed up past the Mission Avenue exit.
Comments