Key railroad crossing in Merced is closing for repairs. Here’s what you need to know

By Vikaas Shanker

March 18, 2019 12:25 PM

The crossing on Route 59, just south of Olive Avenue and marked in this map with red, will be closed between Sunday, March 24, through March 29, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Road Company and Alert-O-Lite. A truck detour has been set up marked in blue. All other vehicles are urged to take the R Street detour marked in green.
A popular and key route between north Merced and Highway 99 will be closed as crews work on repairs to a railroad crossing.

The crossing on Highway 59, just south of Olive Avenue, will be closed between Sunday, March 24, through March 29, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Road Company and Alert-O-Lite.

Separate detours have been set up for traffic.

Truck drivers will need to take the Franklin Avenue detour. That means trucks heading south will need to take Santa Fe Drive west, turn south on Franklin Avenue and then east on Ashby Road to 16th Street.

Truck drivers heading north will need to take 16th Street to Ashby Road, turn north on Franklin Road and east on Santa Fe Drive.

All other vehicles will need to take R Street to head to Olive Avenue or 16th Street.

