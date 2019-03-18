Key railroad crossing in Merced is closing for repairs. Here’s what you need to know

The crossing on Route 59, just south of Olive Avenue and marked in this map with red, will be closed between Sunday, March 24, through March 29, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Road Company and Alert-O-Lite. A truck detour has been set up marked in blue. All other vehicles are urged to take the R Street detour marked in green. Courtesy California Department of Transportation