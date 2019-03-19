Local

Merced County driver taken to hospital after rollover crash, authorities say

By Andrew Kuhn

March 19, 2019 11:36 AM

Merced County driver suffers minor injuries in rollover crash

A 21-year-old Merced woman suffered minor injuries after losing control of a car and overturning into a drainage ditch along Bellevue Road just outside the City of Merced, according to authorities.
A Merced County woman suffered minor injuries Monday night after her vehicle overturned into a drainage ditch, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Jesse Talbot said officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Bellevue Road and M Street at about 6:33 p.m.

Authorities said a 21-year-old female driver from Merced was traveling east on Bellevue Road at about 55 to 60 mph in a black Nissan Versa when, for an unknown reason, the car drove onto the southbound shoulder of the road.

The California Highway Patrol and Riggs Ambulance Service respond to the scene of crash near the intersection of Bellevue Road and M Street just outside the city of Merced Calif., on Monday, March 18, 2019. According to CHP Officer Jesse Talbot, a Nissan Versa driven by a 21-year-old Merced woman, was traveling eastbound on Bellevue Road when for an unknown reason the driver drove onto the shoulder of the road. The driver of the vehicle attempted to steer the car back onto the road and lost control overturning into a drainage ditch. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Talbot.
When the driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway, she lost control of the vehicle and overturned into a drainage ditch.

She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Talbot.

Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.

