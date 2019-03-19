Merced County driver taken to hospital after rollover crash, authorities say

A Merced County woman suffered minor injuries Monday night after her vehicle overturned into a drainage ditch, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officer Jesse Talbot said officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Bellevue Road and M Street at about 6:33 p.m.
Authorities said a 21-year-old female driver from Merced was traveling east on Bellevue Road at about 55 to 60 mph in a black Nissan Versa when, for an unknown reason, the car drove onto the southbound shoulder of the road.
When the driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway, she lost control of the vehicle and overturned into a drainage ditch.
She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Talbot.
Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.
