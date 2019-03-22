Merced students spread kindness at Park Merced Assisted Living

A group of Merced City School District students have been recognized for spreading kindness in the community.
Student leaders from Hoover Middle School were recognized as Hello Humankindness Student Ambassadors through a partnership with the Merced City School District and Dignity Health Merced Medical Center, according to district Public Information Officer Sara Sandrik.
The students were nominated for their work spending time with senior citizens at the Park Merced assisted living facility.
According to a news release, the trips to the facility began as a way for students to spend time with Jim Eppler, a former Hoover Middle School teacher, coach and administrator.
Eppler returned to Hoover Middle School as a volunteer after his retirement in 2003.
“He just always gives. He’s always been there. He gives of his time freely. It’s all about the kids for him. He wants kids to succeed and to help people however he can,” said Hoover Principal Julie Rivard, in the release.
After health issues caused Eppler to step away from the school’s campus last year, students in the “Where Everybody Belongs” program volunteered to accompany Rivard and Learning Director Jennifer Ferreria, on visits to see Eppler every other Tuesday at Park Merced.
Students share stories and play games with the residents during their visits.
“When I see the reaction, it just fills me up with joy and makes me happy, and I wish there was more of that in the world,” said eighth-grader Evan Stewart.
“I get really emotional. There’s a lot of love both ways, both way,” said Eppler.
According to the Merced City School District, the Hello Human Kindness Student Ambassador program began in 2018 and recognizes Merced City School District students monthly for spreading kindness in their community and schools.
