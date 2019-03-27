More rain and cooler temperatures on Wednesday in Merced. Here’s what to expect this weekend

Light rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday in Merced end with warmer weather ahead of a “beautiful weekend,” the National Weather Service reports.
“It should be a very pleasant weekend for outdoor activity,” said meteorologist Kevin Durfee.
Weekend temperatures are expected to hover in the lower 70s with clear skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Wednesday and Thursday should be cooler with sporadic light rains and a “small chance” of downpours that are expected to be brief — if they happen at all in Merced County.
“We’re not expecting a lot of precipitation with this (front) but there’s a chance there could be some thunderstorms in some areas of Merced County,” Durfee said Wednesday.
Rainfall in Merced County — and across the San Joaquin Valley — has been stronger than average this year.
“We’re above normal for rainfall for the season, for the year and for the water year,” Durfee said.
Since Jan. 1, the Merced area has soaked up about 7.83 inches of rainfall, more than a full inch above normal (6.75.) Durfee said, for the water year, which began Oct. 1, about 11.7 total inches of rain have doused the area, about 1.44 inches above normal.
March also has been a wet month with about 2.16 inches of rain, more than a full inch above normal.
“So we’re running above normal and that’s really nice to say for a change,” Durfee said.
