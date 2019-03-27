Multiple vehicles involved in multiple crashes on Highway 99 near Atwater

Traffic along southbound Highway 99 slowed Wednesday afternoon as the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of two traffic collisions involving tractor trailers, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
According to authorities, Merced Area officers responded to the scene of a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, north of Applegate Road at about 3:25 p.m.. Authorities said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Atwater resident Luz Barragan, 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when she was involved in a collision with a commercial tractor trailer.
Authorities said that collision caused a second commercial tractor trailer to collide with the rear of the Tahoe, sending the vehicle over the west edge of the roadway and down an embankment.
Barragan complained of pain following the collision and the two male drivers of the tractor trailers were not injured, authorities said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
At about the same time as the first collision, a separate collision between two tractor trailers also occurred in the same area of southbound Highway 99 north of Applegate Road, according to Zuniga. No injuries were reported in the crash.
The number two lane was closed for about one hour as authorities investigated the crash and recovered the vehicle, according to the CHP. Caltrans also responded to the scene to assist with the lane closure.
Comments