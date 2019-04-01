Two people suffer major injuries in 100 mph rollover crash in Merced County

A driver and passenger suffered major injuries during a rollover crash north of Winton, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle, Jose Cardenas Vargas of Winton, and a 19-year-old female passenger, Martha Garcia Flores of Atwater, suffered major injuries when the car they were in rolled several times leaving the roadway.
The crash was reported around 7:14 p.m. Sunday on North Winton Way, south of Palm Avenue near Winton.
According to witness statements and physical evidence, officers on scene determined Vargas was driving the 2017 Infiniti north on North Winton Way at more than 100 mph.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the west shoulder of North Winton Way colliding with a utility power pole before rolling multiple times and colliding with two fences and six trees.
Flores was transported by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries and Vargas was transported to Doctors Medical Center, also in Modesto, also with major injuries, according to the CHP.
Authorities said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
