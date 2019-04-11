Local

A train crashed into a car off Highway 99. And the driver managed to escape unhurt

Atwater CA: Watch fast-moving train strike car on tracks

An Atwater, California, driver lost control of his vehicle on Highway 99 and drove off the freeway onto railroad tracks where a Union Pacific train collided with the BMW on Thursday, April 11, 2019. By
Up Next
An Atwater, California, driver lost control of his vehicle on Highway 99 and drove off the freeway onto railroad tracks where a Union Pacific train collided with the BMW on Thursday, April 11, 2019. By

Authorities said an Atwater man escaped injury when his car was hit by a freight train on Thursday near Atwater.

A witness near the scene captured video of the moment the train struck the car.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga, at about 6:56 a.m., 20-year-old Atwater resident Alex Marinello Martinez, was driving a 1998 BMW southbound on Highway 99 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder of the road.

The car traveled down and embankment before coming to rest on nearby railroad tracks north of Franklin Road.

Authorities said moments later, Martinez exited the vehicle before a Union Pacific freight train traveling northbound crashed into the BMW.

Martinez did not sustain any injuries in the collision and CHP officers were able to make contact with the train’s conductor following the crash, Zuniga said.

According to authorities, the CHP will conduct an investigation as to what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, while railroad police will conduct an investigation of the collision between the train and the vehicle.

Authorities said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

  Comments  

Read Next

Merced, Valley hit by spiking gasoline prices. Why? And when will they slow down?
Video media Created with Sketch.

Local

Merced, Valley hit by spiking gasoline prices. Why? And when will they slow down?

Refinery maintenance in California is blamed for rising gas prices that surged by an average of at least 20 cents per gallon in Fresno this week. Experts say the pain won’t end anytime soon.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service