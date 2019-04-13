Local

Dead body found on shoulder of Highway 99 in Merced County leaves mystery to unravel

Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene where a woman’s body was found along Highway 99 in Delhi.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call at 1:05 p.m. of a dead body just off the southbound lane about 1 mile south of the South Avenue interchange, according to CHP public information officer Eric Zuniga.

It appears that the body had been there for at least a day, Zuniga said Saturday afternoon. “Right now we don’t know if she was hit or if the body was just dumped there.” He said a forensics team and the coroner will help determine when and how the woman died.

