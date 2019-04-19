Fire erupts inside classic car in Atwater parking lot, police say

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

An older model Volkswagen Beetle caught fire Friday at the Atwater Save Mart, police said.

Atwater police and Calfire responded to reports of a car fire Friday morning in the Save Mart parking lot at 1701 Bellevue Road, according to a news release.

The car sustained major damage before firefighters extinguished the blaze. A parked car next to the Beetle had minor to moderate heat and smoke damage, the release states.





No one reported injuries, police said.

Police determined the cause of the fire was mechanical, according to the release.