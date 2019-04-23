Deputies rescue puppy from water basin on Easter Sunday. Then it ran away

A Merced County Sheriff Deputy uses a fishing net to rescue a puppy that was unable to escape a water storage basin in the Los Banos area on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A puppy’s life was saved by fast-acting sheriff’s deputies on Easter Sunday, according to authorities.

Deputy Ken Alberton and Deputy Tim Lemmons responded to a call Easter morning about a dog that was unable to escape from a water storage basin in the area of Middle Road and Highway 165 near Los Banos.





Bystanders reported the struggling dog to the Sheriff’s Office just after 11 a.m., according to Deputy Daryl Allen.





Lemmons used a fishing net to rescue the puppy from the water.





Bystanders and other deputies who attempted to rescue the puppy had difficulty reaching the dog due to the basin’s slick plastic walls.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Diane Rentfrow retrieved the fishing net used to rescue the puppy from her residence after hearing a deputy’s radio requests for additional resources.





Allen said the dog was fatigued from swimming and trying to to crawl up the side of the basin.

The dog, which deputies described as an approximately 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, took off from the scene after being pulled from the water.