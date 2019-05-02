Stuck in the traffic jam on 99 in Livingston this morning? Here’s what happened

Traffic starts moving on the northbound Highway 99 lanes south of Livingston in Merced County on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a big rig hauling bananas overturned and shut down both lanes of traffic nearly seven hours prior, according to California Highway Patrol. vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

An early morning big rig crash on Highway 99 caused a backup in the northbound lanes for almost seven hours, according to California Highway Patrol.

A 2016 Kenworth big rig that was hauling 42,000 pounds of bananas was traveling north on Highway 99, south of Hammatt Avenue, at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.

For unknown reasons, 51-year-old driver Luis Alberto Precido out of San Ysidro veered off the road and over-corrected the big rig, which overturned and blocked both lanes of the highway, Zuniga said.

No injuries were reported and investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Traffic moved through the shoulder and the northbound lanes remained blocked until about 7:30 a.m., Zuniga said.