Child dies in train collision in Merced, police say

A boy has died following a train collision in Merced, according to Merced police.

The identity and age of the male juvenile were withheld pending notification of his family, according to a news release.

The fatal train-pedestrian collision was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, just east of the G Street train overpass off 23rd Street, police said.

Officers found a male juvenile near the railroad tracks dead from injuries “consistent with having been struck by a train,” the release states.

Capt. Bimley West said the young man was a seventh-grade student who investigators believe was wearing headphones while walking on the tracks.

“It’s a horrible thing, so unfortunate that this happened,” West said.

The pedestrian was killed by a train collision about 3:47 p.m. Thursday, May, 2, 2019, just east of the G Street train overpass off 23rd Street, police said. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The site of the collision is near Hoover Middle School and blocks away from Yosemite High and Sequoia High. But Merced City School District officials couldn’t immediately confirm whether the victim was a student, spokesperson Sara Sandrik said.

Administrators with the Merced City School District are bracing for the likely news that the seventh-grader was one of their students, according to spokesperson Sara Sandrik.

“We understand that their was a tragic accident involving a train and a minor this afternoon. We know that Merced Police Department has said it was a seventh-grader,” she said. “It’s very tragic and our hearts goes out to the victims families.”

Administrators are waiting to find out the identity of the boy from police but are preparing for the possibility that he is a local student by having counselors on campus on Friday for students and staffers for as long as needed, according to Sandrik.

Capt. Don King said the tragic death does not appear suspicious but urge anyone from the public who may have witnessed anything related the collision to contact police.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-385-6905. Information can be sent through anonymous text messages by texting the number “TIP411,” or 847411, and including the word “Comvip” as the text message keyword.