Do you like winning at Monopoly? Now you can build hotels on ‘Downtown Atwater’

Atwater-opoly mashups a classic game with local landmarks Game company Late for the Sky, Cincinnati, Ohio, in April 2019 launched an Atwater-based version of the Hasbro game Monopoly, replacing properties with local landmarks like Castle Airport and Shaffer Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Game company Late for the Sky, Cincinnati, Ohio, in April 2019 launched an Atwater-based version of the Hasbro game Monopoly, replacing properties with local landmarks like Castle Airport and Shaffer Road.

Atwater fans of the iconic Monopoly game can now enjoy the long grind of buying property and bankrupting opponents with familiar names and places.

A board game company that exclusively makes Monopoly-based games for Walmart launched Atwater-opoly last month in Merced County with the likes of Boardwalk, Reading Railroad and the jail replaced with Downtown Atwater, Bellevue Road and a “Traffic Jam,” according to a news release.

This Monopoly-based boardgame, Atwater-opoly, was released for purchase at the Atwater Walmart in April 2019, according to a news release from Cincinnati-based game creator Late for the Sky. Courtesy Late for the Sky

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The board game, available exclusively at the Atwater Walmart, 800 Commerce Ave., contains several Atwater landmarks, including the Castle Air Museum, Veterans’ Memorial Park and Applegate Ranch Shopping Center.

Cincinnati-based Late for the Sky produced the board game and has made similar games on themes such as animals, colleges and zombies, the release states. It has also made “opoly” games of several California cities, including Fresno, Clovis and Modesto, spokesperson Jessica Staub said.

The game is available at the Atwater Walmart for $19.98.