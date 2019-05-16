Local
Big rig crash near Atwater closes down part of Highway 99
A northbound lane of Highway 99 in Merced County is closed as crews work to recover a big rig following a morning collision, according to authorities.
At approximately 3:35 a.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a big rig that collided with a pole in the area of northbound Highway 99, south of Westside Boulevard.
Authorities said driver, Ravinder Paul Thapar, 58, of Fresno, was driving a 2013 Kenworth semi truck hauling 65,000 pounds of apple juice when the truck drifted off onto the right shoulder.
Authorities said the truck and trailer combo then collided with the guardrail and sign on the east shoulder of the highway.
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle collision and the No. 3 lane will remain closed until about 2 p.m.
Authorities advise motorists traveling through the area to exercise patience or to seek an alternate route.
Thursday’s crash is not far from the scene of a deadly bus crash in 2016 the claimed the lives of four people on Highway 99.
