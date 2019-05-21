Suspect arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Merced, police say

Dale Estevan Dalton, 21, of Merced. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Merced shooting that occurred over the weekend, according to authorities.

Police said 21-year-old Merced resident Dale Estevan Dalton, was arrested on Monday, in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday, in the 1500 block of Portola Way in Merced.





During the investigation, Merced police detectives identified the suspect vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting as a dark colored Nissan. Detectives located the vehicle parked at the home of Dalton and identified him as the suspect in the shooting, police said.





According to authorities, at 9:33 p.m. Sunday, the Merced Police S.W.A.T. team served a search warrant at Dalton’s home in the 2400 block of East Gerard Avenue. Detectives seized the Nissan which was determined to have been used in the shooting, however Dalton was not located at that time, police said.





According to Merced Police Sgt. Rey Alvarez, Dalton contacted authorities and told them he wanted to turn himself in. Detectives took Dalton into custody at about 11 a.m. Monday in the area of G Street and Bear Creek Drive, Alvarez said. After being interviewed, he was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.





Authorities believe the weapon used in the crime may have been discarded somewhere in the area of Bear Creek Drive. A dive team searched the area for the weapon Tuesday.





Officers were dispatched to investigate gunfire in in the area of 1500 Portola Way at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Police said paramedics administered medical aid to the seriously wounded man and he was taken to a regional hospital in Stanislaus County.





Alvarez said the shooting victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.





Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



