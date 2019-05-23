Merced County man dies during fight over money involving sword, sheriff says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Merced County deputies are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man who collapsed and died while he was in a fight involving a sword, officials said.

Deputies were called out before 2 a.m. Thursday to a residence on Yosemite Avenue near Lake Road, Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

“There was a gathering ... and it seems an argument ensued over what is believed to be money owed,” Warnke said.

The victim, whose identity is pending notification of next of kin, reportedly became involved in a fight involving a sword before he collapsed and died at the scene, Warnke said, adding that the cause of death was under investigation.

Nobody was arrested as of Thursday morning, but investigators were questioning persons of interest, Warnke said.