Section of Highway 49 in Mariposa County reopens following repairs

This photo published on May 9, 2019 by they California Department of Transportation, shows a crack at the edge of Highway 49 in Mariposa County. According to Caltrans, Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Highway 132 is open to both northbound and southbound traffic following a closure that began on April 29. Photo courtesy of the California Department of Transportation.

A Mariposa County highway has re-opened following a nearly month-long closure for repairs, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans said it has completed repairs and opened both northbound and southbound Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road, to Highway 132 in Coulterville. According to a news release, the closure of the road began on Monday, April 29.





In addition to repairing three culverts and rebuilding part of the roadway, crews rebuilt roadside slopes and shoulders of Highway 49, that were shifting away from the highway in multiple locations. Caltrans said erosion control measures were also placed beneath the surface of the slopes.



