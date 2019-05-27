Fiery fatal crash reported on Highway 152 in Madera County, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Madera County Coroner’s Office was at the scene of a reported fatal traffic collision on Highway 152 and Road 13, officials said.

The crash was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday near Chowchilla with a car that caught on fire, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene, said Kayla Serratto, public information officer for the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on the collision weren’t immediately available. The California Highway Patrol Madera Office couldn’t be immediately reached.