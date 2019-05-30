Local

Two people sent to hospital following five-car crash in Merced, police say

Injuries reported in Merced multi-vehicle crash

Merced police said two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries following a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive in Merced. By
Up Next
Merced police said two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries following a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive in Merced. By

Two people suffered minor injuries in a Merced traffic collision involving five cars early Thursday afternoon, according to police.

According to Sgt. Dan Dabney, a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Olive Avenue collided into the back of a vehicle stopped for a red light at the intersection of West Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive.

As a result of the initial collision, the vehicle that was rear-ended was pushed into the opposing lane, resulting in a crash involving the other vehicles in the westbound lanes of West Olive Avenue.

Authorities said a female driver was taken to a local hospital and a male driver was taken to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to Dabney.

  Comments  