Two people sent to hospital following five-car crash in Merced, police say
Two people suffered minor injuries in a Merced traffic collision involving five cars early Thursday afternoon, according to police.
According to Sgt. Dan Dabney, a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Olive Avenue collided into the back of a vehicle stopped for a red light at the intersection of West Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive.
As a result of the initial collision, the vehicle that was rear-ended was pushed into the opposing lane, resulting in a crash involving the other vehicles in the westbound lanes of West Olive Avenue.
Authorities said a female driver was taken to a local hospital and a male driver was taken to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, according to Dabney.
