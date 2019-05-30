Two people sent to hospital following five-car crash in Merced, police say

Injuries reported in Merced multi-vehicle crash Merced police said two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries following a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive in Merced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced police said two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries following a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive in Merced.

Two people suffered minor injuries in a Merced traffic collision involving five cars early Thursday afternoon, according to police.

According to Sgt. Dan Dabney, a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Olive Avenue collided into the back of a vehicle stopped for a red light at the intersection of West Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive.





As a result of the initial collision, the vehicle that was rear-ended was pushed into the opposing lane, resulting in a crash involving the other vehicles in the westbound lanes of West Olive Avenue.





Authorities said a female driver was taken to a local hospital and a male driver was taken to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries.





The crash is still under investigation, according to Dabney.



