This Atwater resident is receiving her high school diploma. She’s 83 years old.

Thousands of high school students will be graduating in ceremonies held across Merced County next week. Marcella Baca’s graduation ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the Merced Theatre.

Baca is 83 years old.

Sixty-seven years ago Baca had to quit school three months into her senior year in Albuquerque, New Mexico because her mother got sick. Baca decided to return to school this past fall and the Atwater resident will finally receive her high school diploma from the Merced Adult School.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Merced Adult School principal Steve Hobbs. “She’s an inspiration to us and a lot of our students. It’s something you don’t see every day. It’s a testament to her drive and desire to reach her goals.”

The idea to return to school to get her diploma came from Baca’s granddaughter Heather Weigal.





“I thought it was a good idea to get it done,” Baca said. “It’s been a while.”

Baca’s senior year was in 1952. However, when her mother got sick, Baca was had to quit school to take care of her younger siblings. She also had to maintain the family run grocery store and gas station.

Never graduating high school was something that didn’t sit well with Baca.

“Oh yea, it bothered me quite a bit,” she said. “It’s something important I wish I could have done, but there was nothing I could do. My mother needed me to help.”

Going back into the classroom was an adjustment. For one, the last time Baca was in school, everything was done with books, papers and pencils. She had to adjust to computers.

“An instructor asked about my computer experience and I said, ‘I know how to push buttons,’ she said.

Baca adjusted quickly to her online assignments. She said she was at school every day at 8:30 in the morning and usually stayed two to three hours a day.

“It was challenging, and a little frustrating, but the teachers and staff were very supportive,” Baca said. “Even principal Hobbs and superintendent (Alan) Peterson stopped by to see how I was doing. That was very encouraging.”

Baca also had the support of her classmates and other students.

“Our students really rallied around her,” Hobb said. “She fit right in. She has a great sense of humor. Everyone was pulling for her because of her story.”

Baca will have a lot of family on hand at Wednesday’s graduation ceremony. She has five children and 17 grandchildren.

“It means a lot,” she said. “It’s exciting. It’s an accomplishment. I’m enjoying every minute of it.”