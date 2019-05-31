Local
Driver crashes into Merced home, DUI suspected, police say
A 26-year-old Merced woman was arrested this week on suspicion of DUI after crashing a vehicle into a house near downtown, police said.
Merced Police Sgt. Emily Foster said Shawnee Cancino allegedly crashed an SUV into the 77 East Main St. home.
The crash, reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, happened after Cancino had been traveling westbound on East Main Street.
She attempted to turn northbound onto F Street and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into stop sign before smashing into the home.
Cancino suffered a minor injury to her lip, no one inside the home was hurt, Foster said.
