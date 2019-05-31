Driver crashes into Merced home, DUI suspected, police say

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing car into home, police say Merced police officers and firefighters respond to the scene of a collision after a car crashed into a home at the intersection of East Main Street and F Street in Merced on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced police officers and firefighters respond to the scene of a collision after a car crashed into a home at the intersection of East Main Street and F Street in Merced on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

A 26-year-old Merced woman was arrested this week on suspicion of DUI after crashing a vehicle into a house near downtown, police said.

Merced Police Sgt. Emily Foster said Shawnee Cancino allegedly crashed an SUV into the 77 East Main St. home.





The crash, reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, happened after Cancino had been traveling westbound on East Main Street.

She attempted to turn northbound onto F Street and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into stop sign before smashing into the home.

Cancino suffered a minor injury to her lip, no one inside the home was hurt, Foster said.